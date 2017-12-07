XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/12/2017 - 14:13 GMT

Sporting Lisbon Set Asking Price As Leeds United Talk About Defender Deal

 




Leeds United have contacted Sporting Lisbon to discuss a transfer for centre-back Tobias Figueiredo, who the Portuguese giants are prepared to sell in January.

The 23-year-old Portuguese defender is yet to play in the league this season and has only made a handful of appearances in cup competitions, indicating his fringe status at Sporting Lisbon.




The Portuguese giants are prepared to sell the defender in the January transfer window and it seems they could have a taker for Figueiredo in England this winter.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Leeds have been in talks with Sporting Lisbon for the signature of the defender during the winter transfer window.
 


Sporting Lisbon are keen to offload the defender, but want a fee of around the €3m to €4m mark before they agree to let Figueiredo leave in the new year.  

Leeds are expected to dip into their funds in the January window for players, but it remains to be seen whether they agree to meet Sporting Lisbon’s asking price for the 23-year-old defender.

Figueiredo, who has made 29 senior appearances for Sporting Lisbon, has a contract until 2021.

He was a Portugal youth international but is yet to make a senior appearance for his national team.
 