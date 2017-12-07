This Is What Manchester City Have Different To Last Season – Paul Dickov

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester City star Paul Dickov feels Pep Guardiola’s side have shown character and determination to win their recent games, despite not playing at their best.



Manchester City have scored late goals in each of their last three league games against Huddersfield Town, Southampton and West Ham to rescue three points and maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.











Their unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end on Wednesday night when they lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, but Dickov feels there has been a remarkable change in the way Manchester City have reacted to difficult moments compared to last season.



The former Citizen admits that Guardiola’s side have not played vintage football in recent weeks to win games, but have found a way through, which was not the case last year when they struggled to come back into games.





Dickov told Betsafe: “Going into these three games, everybody was expecting them to score four, five or six because of the way they have been playing.

“Without being at their best, they have shown that they have got a bit of character this season and look at last season when they went behind or drawing games they couldn’t find a way to turn it around.



“Kevin De Bruyne wasn’t at his best at the weekend but produced a moment of magic for David Silva, so they have got a lot of belief and confidence along with some good players now.”



Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Manchester United last year was the last time a visiting team won a game at Old Trafford.

