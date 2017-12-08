Celtic Star Says Bhoys Must Impose Game On Hibernian

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes that his team will have to be at their best and impose themselves on Hibernian because if they fail to do so Neil Lennon's side have players who could punish them.



The Scottish champions are scheduled to visit Easter Road on Sunday as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 68 in domestic competition, and in the process extend their lead at the top of the table.











The 34-year-old, who managed his international debut for Scotland at the same venue in 2004 against Trinidad and Tobago, believes that the Bhoys will have to battle at Easter Road.



Gordon insists that Celtic will have to be at their best to impose themselves on Hibs, who are capable of scoring goals if handed chances to do so.





"They are a good team and a difficult side to play against on their day", Gordon told his club's official website.

"If they get it right then they have a lot of players in their team who can win matches and score goals.



"It’s one we will have to be at our best for, especially away from home, to make sure we play our game and impose our game on Hibs to make sure we come out with the win."



"There are a few difficult ones we have played this season. Aberdeen and Motherwell who are also at the top end of the league have also been tough.



"There are no easy games, especially away from home and it’s always going to be difficult.



"We have to impose ourselves and battle to win the fight to make sure we have the right to play our type of football and the way we want to play."



Celtic have met Hibernian twice this season, once in the Premiership and once in the League Cup; the Bhoys drew 2-2 in the Premiership encounter at Celtic Park.

