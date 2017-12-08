John Terry Speaks To Him Regularly, Taken Him Under His Wing – Chelsea Youth Boss On Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris has revealed that club legend John Terry has taken Blues centre-back Andreas Christensen under his wing.



Terry is now plying his trade at Aston Villa after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, but the Blues legend still pays close attention to the goings on at Stamford Bridge and often visits the club's training base to watch youth sides in action.











He caught up with Morris recently at a UEFA Youth League game and the Chelsea youth coach admits that Terry has been mentoring first team defender Christensen.



Morris said on Chelsea TV: " I actually thought of JT when Andreas [Christensen] missed one of the chances [against Atletico Madrid] because they still speak regularly, JT and Andreas.





" He's taken him under his wing from years ago and was always on about him improving aerially", he added.

Christensen has established himself as a first team regular at Chelsea this season after finishing a two-year loan stint in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.



The Denmark international has been keeping David Luiz out of the team and has been lauded for his composed displays in defence.



Terry meanwhile is currently recovering from a broken metatarsal at Aston Villa.

