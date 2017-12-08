Jose Mourinho Thinks Side Other Than Man City and Man Utd Can Still Win Title

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes a team outside Manchester can still win the Premier League title this season.



Mourinho’s side have a chance to peg back runaway league leaders Manchester City this Sunday and eat into their eight-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table.











Chelsea are the closest to the Manchester clubs, but are still three points behind Manchester United who are second, and while many feel it will be difficult to stop Pep Guardiola’s side from winning the title, very few are backing a non-Mancunian club to succeed this season.



Mourinho admits that both Manchester United and Manchester City are better than they were last year at this stage of the season, but is not sure yet that a team outside the north west city cannot win the league this term.





He said in a press conference: “We are a better team than last year, no doubts about it, I think City is also a better team than last season."

Asked if only the two Manchester clubs can win the title this season, Mourinho said: “No.



"I think we can but I think other teams can be champions.”



Manchester United have not lost a game at Old Trafford in any competition since going down against Manchester City in September last year.

