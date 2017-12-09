Bring On Christmas Period – Tottenham Star Delights After Stoke Thrashed

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane is looking forward to the busy holiday period following Tottenham Hotspur’s convincing 5-1 win over Stoke City at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.



Kane scored a brace in a comfortable win for Tottenham as they turned on the style in the second half after an inconsistent performance before the break against Stoke.











Apart from Kane, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son also got on the scoresheet, with Dele Alli showing signs of returning to form with some fine passes in the final third.



The Tottenham striker admits that they needed the first goal to truly get into their stride and feels his side were keen to return to good form after a run of poor results in the Premier League.





And after a good performance over Stoke, the Tottenham striker is now eagerly looking forward to a busy Christmas period when the games come thick and fast.

Kane was quoted as saying by the BBC: "That was what we needed, we had to get the first goal, we did that and that was it, we were on fire from there.



“It's strange, over the last couple of years we struggled against Stoke, but coming off a few bad results we were always going to be up for it.



"Son was very good.



"He got the first goal and it was a great finish for the second that set us on our way and got everyone firing.



“We look forward to the busy period now."



Tottenham will next host Brighton at Wembley on Wednesday night.

