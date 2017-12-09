Jose Mourinho Will Let Manchester City Have Possession – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves is certain that Jose Mourinho will not give in to the temptation of trying to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.



Manchester United are aware that they need to beat Manchester City at home to cut down their neighbours’ eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.











However, Hargreaves is convinced that the need for three points won’t compel Mourinho to try to have more possession or go on the attack against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday, even at home.



The former Red Devil expects the Manchester United manager to have a clear game plan and feels the only decision he will be sweating over is whether to play an extra midfielder to counter Manchester City’s midfield domination.





Hargreaves is certain that Manchester United have the counter attacking and set piece abilities to hurt Guardiola’s team even after conceding the majority of the possession.

Asked if Mourinho will look to go more attacking, the former midfielder said on the Premier League Today programme: “No way.



“Even against Watford and Arsenal they had less possession. This is going to suit Mourinho down to the ground.



“They won the game comfortably against Arsenal and Watford. I think he’ll set up the team in terms of allowing City to have the possession.



“The only issue for Mourinho is does he sacrifice one of those front three, who have been exceptional, as they need another body in midfield as Manchester City are one of the best in Europe in keeping the ball."



He added: “United are devastating on the counter attack, they are the best in the Premier League on set-pieces so Mourinho’s recipe for the game is clear.



“They are going to get chances against City, the question is whether they can take them.”

