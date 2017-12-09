PHOTO: We Never Give Up Says Leeds United Star After Win At QPR

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has expressed his delight after Leeds United continued their resurgence this season with a 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers.



A hat-trick from Kemar Roofe in the second half was good enough to earn the three points for Thomas Christiansen’s men at Loftus Road as they moved up to seventh in the Championship table.











After a harrowing run of form, where there were fears Christiansen could get the sack, Leeds have fought back with three wins in their last five games and are again slowly getting back into the promotion race.



Jansson, who was again immense at the heart of Leeds’ defence, was delighted to walk away from Loftus Road with three points and indicated that the Whites are not going anywhere in the race to return to the Premier League.



My family, my brothers, never will we give up! ❤️🙏 @LUFC pic.twitter.com/KCSvf3ia22 — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) December 9, 2017



He took to Twitter after the game and wrote with a photo of the Leeds players celebrating: “My family, my brothers, never will we give up!”

Leeds are now on 33 points and are just four points off sixth placed Sheffield United, who lost to Bristol City at home on Friday night.



The Yorkshire giants will return to Elland Road next weekend when they will be hosting Norwich City.

