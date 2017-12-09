This Is Romelu Lukaku’s Big Chance To Perform In Big Game – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Romelu Lukaku has a huge opportunity to leave his mark on a big game against Manchester City on Sunday.



Lukaku’s goalscoring form has dipped over the last month but he is going into the Manchester derby on the back of a good performance and a goal against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.











The Manchester United striker will be leading the line for Jose Mourinho’s men at Old Trafford and Neville admits Manchester City are the kind of team against whom he can really make a big impression.



He believes with the way Manchester City play their football and the weakness they have at the heart of their defence, with John Stones out injured, Lukaku has an opportunity to really hurt Pep Guardiola’s backline at Old Trafford.





The former Manchester United captain admits that following a series of indifferent showings, the Belgian hitman needs a big performance on a big occasion.

Neville said on the Premier League Today programme: “I think he needs a big performance in a big match where he takes it by the scruff of its neck.



“One thing I can say is when I have seen [Nicolas] Otamendi and [Vincent] Kompany – you can get at them. If you are a centre forward, you’ll fancy your chances.



“Kompany is probably the best centre half in the league for the last five to six years, but he is now not the player he was and Lukaku one-on-one with those two can hurt them badly.



“I saw West Ham cause big problems to Otamendi and Mangala last week.”



He added: “I think Sunday is made for Lukaku. In other big games he probably can get drowned out a little bit but City will go forward and attack with both full-backs.



“He will get one-on-ones with them and he needs a big performance in a big game.”

