Five In A Row – Leeds United Loanee Delights At Another Win

Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson is delighted at having helped Blackburn Rovers to win their last five league games on the bounce.



Antonsson is on a season-long loan at Ewood Park after being declared surplus to requirements at Leeds in the summer.











The Swede has found his feet in League One and helped Tony Mowbray's side to beat Peterborough United 3-2 away from home on Saturday, making it five wins in a row in the league.



And Antonsson is delighted with Blackburn's achievement.





He took to social media and wrote: "5 in a row in the league."

Antonsson also praised the Blackburn faithful, adding: "Thanks to the fans for your support."



Blackburn have risen up to third spot in the League One standings as they look to book an instant return to the Championship.



Next up for Rovers is a visit to Gresty Road to take on Crewe Alexandra in an FA Cup replay.



The original tie between the two clubs at Ewood Park ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.



Thanks to the fans for your support 👊🏻👏🏻 — Marcus Antonsson (@AntonssonMarcus) December 9, 2017