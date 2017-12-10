Give Us Real Madrid – Former Liverpool Star On Champions League Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer is keen for Liverpool to draw Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.



Liverpool crushed Spartak Moscow 7-0 last week to book their spot in the last 16 in style and are now waiting out to find who they will get in the draw; they also beat Maribor by the same scoreline in another group stage fixture.











Many Liverpool fans would be keen to avoid Real Madrid, but McAteer thinks playing the European champions will suit Jurgen Klopp's side.



And he also feels that the Champions League is all about the big occasions of facing the best Europe has to offer, while he is sure Liverpool have the players to cope with the pressure.





"Madrid, give me Madrid", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"That's why you're in this competition, it's why you're against the big boys.



"Real Madrid won't change their tactics. They won't come like Everton. They will come and play their own style which suits Liverpool.



"And the occasion, we've got players who can handle that situation and love to play on the big stage.



"Yes, give me Real Madrid."



Real Madrid came second in their Champions League group, behind Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.



Los Blancos crushed Sevilla 5-0 on Saturday, but still remain just fourth in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Barcelona.

