10/12/2017 - 22:16 GMT

He Has Got Everything – Leeds United Attacker Earns Former White’s Praise

 




Noel Whelan has talked up Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe and thinks he has everything that is needed in a centre forward.

Roofe was moved into the central role on Saturday at Loftus Road against QPR following an injury to Caleb Ekuban in the first half of the Championship clash.




The former Oxford United man did not disappoint and netted a hat-trick to power Leeds to a 3-1 win over Ian Holloway's side.

Roofe's ability to play as the central striker for Leeds has been questioned in the past, but Whelan thinks he offers everything that is needed for the position.
 


"Nine goals before Christmas, it's a good return isn't it?" Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think he gives you something a little bit different. 

"He's one of these players that's very busy up front and always likes to take a centre-half into a place they don't want to go. He runs channels, can hold the ball up, is quick thinking, links up well with [Samu] Saiz and the wide men.

"And he can back up, hold the ball up and bring it down.

"He has got everything. He worked hard and deserves the three goals."

Leeds are stretched for striking options at present with Pierre-Michel Lasogga out injured and Ekuban expected to be sidelined after leaving Loftus Road on crutches.

Roofe will hope to have done enough to have earned a run up top in his favoured position.
 