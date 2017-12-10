XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/12/2017 - 11:01 GMT

Per Mertesacker Starts – Arsenal Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with Southampton in a Premier League fixture at St Mary's this afternoon.

The Gunners slipped down to sixth spot on Saturday after Tottenham Hotspur crushed Stoke City, but just a draw on the south coast would put Arsene Wenger's men back up into fifth, while a win would put the side into the top four ahead of Liverpool playing Everton later in the day.




Arsenal are without defender Shkodran Mustafi, who has a thigh injury, while Santi Cazorla is a long term absentee.

The Arsenal manager has Petr Cech between the sticks, while in defence he goes with a back three of Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker and Nacho Monreal. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey are in midfield, with Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette the attacking threat.

If Wenger needs to make changes during the 90 minutes then he has a number of options on the bench, including Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck.

 


Arsenal Team vs Southampton

Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud
 