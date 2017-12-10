XRegister
06 October 2016

10/12/2017 - 19:36 GMT

Should Have Played Our Strongest Team – Liverpool Legend Bemoans Everton Draw

 




Robbie Fowler says Liverpool should have played their strongest side in the Merseyside derby against Everton, which ended 1-1 at Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp chose to make a series of changes for the visit of the Toffees on Sunday afternoon, with notably Dominic Solanke starting up front, while Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino were named on the bench.




Liverpool were dominant, but gave away a late penalty, which Wayne Rooney converted for the Toffees to hand them a share of the spoils.

Klopp has been keen to rotate his side with a busy Christmas period on the horizon – Liverpool play in midweek against West Brom – but Fowler says that he would have fielded the strongest side possible against Everton.
 


"I'm not having a go at the manager, but I'd have played the strongest team possible", Fowler said on LFC TV.

"I'm not having a go at the players who played, but maybe play your strongest team and rest players for midweek.

"In all seriousness, this game is more important than the one in midweek.

"He's the manager and we stand by his decision.

"If anyone had aspirations of winning the Premier League, it makes is so, so tough now", the former Liverpool striker added.

Liverpool have remained in fourth in the league standings despite dropping points against Everton, with fifth placed Arsenal also being held to a draw by Southampton.

Klopp will now look for Liverpool to get back to winning ways when Alan Pardew's West Brom visit on Wednesday night.
 