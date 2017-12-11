Former Croatia Star Picked Out By Rangers Striker As All-Time Gers Favourite

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Hardie has named ex-Croatia international Dado Prso as his Rangers hero of all-time.



Prso joined the Gers from Monaco in the summer of 2004 and spent three seasons at Ibrox before opting to hang up his boots due to knee problems.











The former striker scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 78 appearances in all competitions for Rangers and helped the club to win a league title and a Scottish League Cup.



And Hardie, who is a striker himself, identified Prso as his Rangers hero, with the 20-year-old revealing that he went to the games to watch the Croatian while growing up.





The Scotland Under-21 international went on to add that he was also a big admirer of Prso’s compatriot Nikica Jelavic.

“It’s a tough one”, Hardie said on Rangers TV, when asked to name his Gers hero past or present.



“When I used to come to the games [while growing up] it used to be Dado Prso.



“He played in my position.



“It’s either him or Nikica Jelavic.”



Prso, who moved to France while a teenager to play for FC Rouen, also turned out for Stade Raphaelois and Ajaccio.



The 43-year-old had 32 caps and nine goals for Croatia to his name and represented his nation in the 2004 European Championship and the 2006 World Cup.

