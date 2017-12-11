XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/12/2017 - 15:01 GMT

Got To Beat Best – Barcelona Director Reacts To Chelsea Draw

 




Barcelona director Guillermo Amor believes that in Chelsea his side have drawn one of the strongest last 16 opponents in the Champions League they could have faced.

Antonio Conte's men finishing second in their group opened the way to a tough last 16 tie and the Blues have been given a tough task with Barcelona.




Amor admits that Barcelona could have had an easier tie than Chelsea, but the former Blaugrana midfielder insists that the best must be beaten if a side want to win the Champions League.

"If you want to win the Champions League, you must face everyone", Amor told Barca TV.
 


"Chelsea were one of the strongest teams we could face", he continued.

"In the last eight there were many difficult teams, even those who seem smaller."

While Chelsea boss Conte conceded the Premier League title following a weekend defeat at West Ham, Barcelona are on course to scoop up La Liga this term.

The Blaugrana currently sit top of La Liga with a five-point lead over Valencia and have yet to lose a game in the current campaign, conceding just seven goals.
 