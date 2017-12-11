XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/12/2017 - 12:20 GMT

Graeme Murty Hammers Me If I’m Not Playing Well, Rangers Star Reveals

 




Josh Windass has explained that in addition to Graeme Murty giving him a lot of confidence, the Rangers interim boss is also brutally honest when it comes to assessing the midfielder’s performances.

The Gers, who appointed Murty as their interim manager after sacking Pedro Caixinha at the end of October, confirmed earlier in the month that the 43-year-old will stay in the role until the end of the year at least.




Windass has been performing well under Murty, scoring four times and providing two assists in seven Scottish Premiership games, whereas he managed just a goal and two assists in nine league outings before the Under-20s boss took charge of the first team this season.

And the 23-year-old insisted that while Murty provides him with a lot of confidence, he is also always honest when evaluating his displays.
 


“I’ve known Murty for quite a while now”, Windass said on Rangers TV.

“He gives me a lot of confidence, he praises my performances and he hammers me if I’m not playing very well.

“But I think that’s what you need, you need a lot of honesty.

“He tells me when I’m good, he tells me when I’m bad and he gives me tips on how to improve.

“He has been brilliant since he has come in and all the lads feel the same.”

Murty was in temporary charge of the first team last season as well after the departure of Mark Warburton in February.
 