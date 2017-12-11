Old Trafford Atmosphere Motivated Thomas Christiansen – Leeds United Owner Defends Boss’ Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani says that head coach Thomas Christiansen has gained motivation from going to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United take on Manchester City, while Christiansen himself insists he is a Leeds fan.



Photographs of the Leeds boss at Old Trafford surfaced on social media, along with claims from Manchester United fans that Christiansen is in fact a Red Devils fan.











His visit to Leeds' rivals drew anger from some Whites fans and Radrizzani took to Twitter to defend the head coach.



And he claims that Christiansen has drawn motivation from the atmosphere at Manchester United, which he will use to guide Leeds back to the top flight.





" Ohh what a disgrace…relax guys. Our man Thomas Christiansen has enjoyed a nice afternoon of top football with his family", Radrizzani wrote.

"What's wrong with that? And the atmosphere motivated him even more to bring us back at that level.



“Let's stay behind the team [and] win the next game #graft #family"



Word of the saga reached Christiansen himself and the Dane was keen to deny that he is not a Manchester United fan, while he also explained his trip to Old Trafford.



“My son wanted to see Man City play, I used to play at Barca with Pep [Guardiola] and we very much enjoyed the result! However, I'm Leeds!" Christiansen said.



The fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds continues to bubble despite the Whites not having played in the top tier since 2004.



In the summer transfer window, Leeds signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan from Manchester United drew criticism from some Whites fans.

