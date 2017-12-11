XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/12/2017 - 11:44 GMT

PHOTO: Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Claimed To Be Manchester United Fan

 




A photograph has surfaced of what is claimed to be Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen at Manchester United's game against Manchester City on Sunday, with a fan in the picture insisting the Dane is a Red Devils supporter.

Christiansen guided Leeds to a 3-1 win away at QPR on Saturday, but then on Sunday is said to have headed to Old Trafford to take in the Manchester derby, not unusual for a head coach intent on watching football.




He posed for a photograph with two Manchester United fans, who claimed that finding out he supports the club improved an otherwise forgettable day.

Manchester United went down to a damaging 2-1 defeat at home against Pep Guardiola's side, who now boast an eleven-point lead at the top of the table.
 


Posting the photograph on Twitter, a Manchester United fan wrote: "Sh*te performance, sh*te result. Still good finding out Leeds manager is a United fan."

A number of Leeds fans have already reacted with disappointment to the claims, with the Whites sharing a fierce rivalry with Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if the claim is true, especially given Christiansen knows Manchester City boss Guardiola from his time at Barcelona; the Whites boss could have been visiting the Spaniard.

Some fans of both clubs expressed displeasure with Manchester United full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson moving to Leeds on a loan deal in the summer, in a sign the rivalry is alive and well
 