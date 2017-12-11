Playing In Russia Isn’t Easy – Celtic Star Anticipates Tough Zenit Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham is anticipating a tough Europa League Round of 32 tie for the Bhoys after they were drawn to face Zenit St. Petersburg.



Brendan Rodgers' men have dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group.











Their reward is a tie against Roberto Mancini's Zenit, who currently sit in third spot in the Russian Premier League standings.



And Ntcham is expecting a tough clash, especially when it comes to travelling to Russia for the second leg.





"Celtic vs Zenit St Petersburg", Ntcham wrote on Twitter.

"Never easy to play in Russia.



"Go on Celtic", he added.



Celtic will play host to Zenit for the first leg on 15th February, before then taking a trip to Russia on 22nd February.



The Bhoys have been in superb form domestically this season and are yet to lose a game, however in Europe they have found results harder to come by and most recently lost 1-0 at home against Anderlecht in the Champions League.

