06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/12/2017 - 22:17 GMT

PSV Eindhoven In Verbal Agreement For Arsene Wenger Admired Argentine Wonderkid

 




PSV Eindhoven have a verbal agreement to sign Argentine talent Maximiliano Romero, a player who has long been on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's radar.

Romero currently turns out in his native Argentina for Velez Sarsfield and has repeatedly been linked with moving to Europe.




Arsenal were claimed to be on the verge of signing him as a 16-year-old in 2015, but a serious knee injury ended any deal hopes, while earlier this year it was claimed Wenger is still monitoring the striker.

But it is PSV who are rapidly closing in on taking the 18-year-old to Europe.
 


According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV have a verbal agreement in place to sign Romero, though there is still work to do.

Romero will cost the Eredivisie giants around €10m to sign, with a number of fixed and variable add-ons.

However, a word of caution has been inserted into the deal as, despite the verbal agreement, several important details have to be thrashed out.

Romero is expected to undergo a medial in Eindhoven later this week and a contract running until 2023 is under preparation at PSV.
 