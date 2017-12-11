PSV Eindhoven In Verbal Agreement For Arsene Wenger Admired Argentine Wonderkid

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven have a verbal agreement to sign Argentine talent Maximiliano Romero, a player who has long been on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's radar.



Romero currently turns out in his native Argentina for Velez Sarsfield and has repeatedly been linked with moving to Europe.











Arsenal were claimed to be on the verge of signing him as a 16-year-old in 2015, but a serious knee injury ended any deal hopes, while earlier this year it was claimed Wenger is still monitoring the striker.



But it is PSV who are rapidly closing in on taking the 18-year-old to Europe.





According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV have a verbal agreement in place to sign Romero, though there is still work to do.