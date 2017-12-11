Rangers Want To Be Amongst Barcelonas At Youth Level Says Gers Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Myles Beerman has backed Rangers’ Games Programme this season, with the youngster insisting that his side want to compete against the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona.



The young Gers have decided against playing in the Development League this season and have instead created a Games Programme, which sees them facing Premier League opponents and other European teams.











Rangers, who have already faced heavyweight teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Benfica, have also reached an agreement with Ajax, Chelsea, Inter Milan, PSG, PSV, RB Leipzig, Copenhagen and Marseille for clashes between February and May.



And Beerman thinks Rangers are improving more due to their new system this season as it is providing the Light Blues with an opportunity to come up against some of Europe’s top clubs.





“Yes, definitely”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if the new Games Programme is improving the young Gers more.

“We play for Rangers so we want to be in the top arch of any football teams.



“For example, we want to be amongst the Uniteds, the Citys, the Barcelonas.



“We want to be competing against teams like that.



“We feel like we are learning.



“I spoke to Craig [Mulholland] at the beginning of the season and he said that, ‘it’s going to be a tough, tough season for us because it’s the first year we’re doing this.’



“We are obviously playing against teams, who are at a higher level than the teams in Scotland.



“It’s harder than what we had last season obviously and we’ve lost a few games as well.



“It’s hard for us, but we are learning game by game and we are also learning how to play against top level players.”



Rangers, who edged out Benfica 3-2 in their last outing in November, are next up against AEK Athens on Tuesday.

