Yes, It’s Tough – Rangers Star On Dropping Out Of First Team Picture

Rangers starlet Myles Beerman has conceded that it has been tough for him to be involved with the development squad in the present campaign after tasting first team action last season.



The full-back, who joined the Gers from Manchester City’s academy in the summer of 2016, made his senior debut for Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock in April.











Beerman went on to make eight appearances in all competitions for Rangers last season and even played in two Old Firm derbies against Celtic; but the 18-year-old is yet to feature for the Gers first team in the present campaign.



And Beerman, who admitted that playing for the development team this term has been tough on him, especially after experiencing first team football in the 2016/17 campaign, however was quick to add that he is staying positive.





“The coaches know what they’re doing for my development, so I need to take everything in a positive way and work hard as much as I can”, he told Rangers TV, when asked how he is feeling about playing Under-20s football this season.

“Once you get that taste of first team football and play in front of 50,000 [people] every week, you want to keep on doing that.



“Obviously it is tough because you always want to push on in your career and everything.



“But you have to take it in your stride and say, ‘listen, it’s a part of your development’ and stay as positive as you can.”



Beerman, whose present contract with Rangers is set to expire next summer, has two senior caps for Malta to his name.

