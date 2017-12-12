Former Liverpool Striker Picks Reds Duo To Make Difference In Final Third Against West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has picked out the Reds duo of Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to make a difference in the final third against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.



Jurgen Klopp, who has been chopping and changing his Liverpool team in recent weeks, decided against starting the Brazilian pair in the 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday.











Although Liverpool were clearly the more dominant team in the Merseyside derby, they still had to be satisfied with just a solitary point at Anfield.



And Mellor is of the opinion that Coutinho and Firmino, who both came on as second half substitutes against Everton, will be the difference makers for Liverpool in the final third against West Brom.





“It just depends on the team selection”, he said on LFC TV, when asked if he is worried about West Brom as they have a certain style of defending.

“The manager has decided to rotate [the team] a number of times.



“I’m looking at Coutinho, who will be fresh and Firmino as well for that game.



“And hopefully those two players coming in can make a difference in the final third.”



Mellor went on to add that he wants to see Liverpool move the ball quicker in the final third and improve their decision making against the Baggies at Anfield.



When asked what Liverpool need to improve from the Everton game, Mellor said: “I think we have to move the ball a little bit quicker in the final third if West Brom are going to come back and be that compact defensive unit.



“And the decision making – we saw it on a couple of occasions [against Everton] that the right sort of decision could well have proved to be a goalscoring opportunity.



“With freshness coming back into the team, I think we will see a reaction from the disappointment of the result [in the Merseyside derby].”



Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, winning seven of those, are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

