Rivals’ Slip-ups Means Liverpool Still In Strong Position Despite Everton Draw – Neil Mellor

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes the Reds are still in a strong position in the league despite drawing with Everton on Sunday due to fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea and Arsenal also dropping points at the weekend.



In spite of being the dominant team in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool managed to claim just a point at Anfield as Wayne Rooney’s late penalty cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s first half strike.











The result meant Liverpool remained in fourth spot with 30 points from 16 games, two points adrift of third-placed Chelsea and just a point and a place ahead of Arsenal.



And Mellor, who admitted that it was disappointing for Liverpool to drop two points against Everton, however feels the Merseyside giants still find themselves in a strong position as their nearest rivals Chelsea and Arsenal also failed to win at the weekend; while the Blues succumbed to a 1-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday, the Gunners drew 1-1 with Southampton the following day.





“Well, the good thing is Chelsea were turned over at the weekend, they dropped points”, Mellor said on LFC TV, while discussing the league table.

“Arsenal themselves away at Southampton dropped points.



“Disappointed as we were for dropping two points, we are still in a strong position to hopefully kick on in the very busy festive period.”



Second-placed Manchester United, who are now five points ahead of Liverpool, also dropped points at the weekend after they were edged out 2-1 by league leaders Manchester City.

