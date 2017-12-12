XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/12/2017 - 12:13 GMT

Rivals’ Slip-ups Means Liverpool Still In Strong Position Despite Everton Draw – Neil Mellor

 




Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes the Reds are still in a strong position in the league despite drawing with Everton on Sunday due to fellow top four hopefuls Chelsea and Arsenal also dropping points at the weekend.

In spite of being the dominant team in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool managed to claim just a point at Anfield as Wayne Rooney’s late penalty cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s first half strike.




The result meant Liverpool remained in fourth spot with 30 points from 16 games, two points adrift of third-placed Chelsea and just a point and a place ahead of Arsenal.

And Mellor, who admitted that it was disappointing for Liverpool to drop two points against Everton, however feels the Merseyside giants still find themselves in a strong position as their nearest rivals Chelsea and Arsenal also failed to win at the weekend; while the Blues succumbed to a 1-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday, the Gunners drew 1-1 with Southampton the following day.
 


“Well, the good thing is Chelsea were turned over at the weekend, they dropped points”, Mellor said on LFC TV, while discussing the league table.

“Arsenal themselves away at Southampton dropped points.

“Disappointed as we were for dropping two points, we are still in a strong position to hopefully kick on in the very busy festive period.”

Second-placed Manchester United, who are now five points ahead of Liverpool, also dropped points at the weekend after they were edged out 2-1 by league leaders Manchester City.
 