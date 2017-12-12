XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/12/2017 - 16:31 GMT

Serie A Side Weigh Up Move For Newcastle United Man, Feel He Could Flourish At Club

 




Serie A side Torino are considering making a move for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 23-year-old has been tipped to leave St. James' Park when the transfer window swings open again in a matter of weeks and has most recently been linked with West Ham United.




But if the Hammers do want the Serbian then they may not have things all their own way as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino are considering a swoop.

Torino will look to improve their attacking options in January and feel Mitrovic might fit the bill.
 


The Italian side already have his international team-mate Adem Ljajic on the books, while the club's coach is Serbian Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Torino believe their environment could bring the best out of Mitrovic and an approach is being weighed up.

Mitrovic is out of favour under Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez and has managed just 89 minutes of football in the Premier League for the Magpies this term.
 