Serie A Side Weigh Up Move For Newcastle United Man, Feel He Could Flourish At Club

Serie A side Torino are considering making a move for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.



The 23-year-old has been tipped to leave St. James' Park when the transfer window swings open again in a matter of weeks and has most recently been linked with West Ham United.











But if the Hammers do want the Serbian then they may not have things all their own way as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino are considering a swoop.



Torino will look to improve their attacking options in January and feel Mitrovic might fit the bill.





The Italian side already have his international team-mate Adem Ljajic on the books, while the club's coach is Serbian Sinisa Mihajlovic.