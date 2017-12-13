XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/12/2017 - 14:19 GMT

Get Off Romelu Lukaku’s Back, Former Manchester United Star Tells Critics

 




Former Manchester United winger Bojan Djordjic has urged the Old Trafford faithful to continue to back Romelu Lukaku, saying he will improve in the coming games.

Manchester United paid big money to secure the striker's signature from Everton last summer and he was in free scoring form earlier in the season.




However, his form has tapered off in the last few months and he received huge criticism for his mistakes that led to Manchester City scoring both their goals from set-pieces on Sunday at Old Trafford.

His form has been concerning for Manchester United, but Djordjic believes the Red Devils fans cannot take their support away from the Belgian as he needs them the most at the moment.
 


He believes Lukaku is still young and is finally feeling the pressure of playing for a club of Manchester United’s size. The former winger is certain that the Belgian is only going to improve playing with better players around him.  

Djordjic said on MUTV: “As supporters you need to be behind your players.

“It’s easy to slate Lukaku because he’s not scoring goals, but these supporters were behind him when he was scoring [earlier in the season].

“Of course he needs to improve his first touch, hold up play and to use his body well, but he’s a natural goalscorer and this is the first time he is playing for a massive club and he knows now what he needs to improve.”

The former winger continued: “He is 24, still young and he is going to learn and with better players he is going to get better.

“So please get off his back and give him a chance.”
 