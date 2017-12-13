Leigh Griffiths Reacts To Claims of Celtic Unhappiness

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has revealed that he is not sulking over a lack of playing time in big games in recent weeks.



The striker, who has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, has presently fallen down the pecking order at Celtic Park behind Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard.











Griffiths has managed to start just one of Celtic’s last eight games in all competitions, with the Scotland international being an unused substitute in the Scottish champions’ last three outings.



Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted on Tuesday that he is unsure whether Griffiths is displeased about his reduced first team role in recent games.





But the 27-year-old insisted that he is not sulking about currently being the third choice striker at Celtic.