06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/12/2017 - 13:16 GMT

Leigh Griffiths Reacts To Claims of Celtic Unhappiness

 




Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has revealed that he is not sulking over a lack of playing time in big games in recent weeks.

The striker, who has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, has presently fallen down the pecking order at Celtic Park behind Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard.




Griffiths has managed to start just one of Celtic’s last eight games in all competitions, with the Scotland international being an unused substitute in the Scottish champions’ last three outings.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted on Tuesday that he is unsure whether Griffiths is displeased about his reduced first team role in recent games.
 


But the 27-year-old insisted that he is not sulking about currently being the third choice striker at Celtic.

“Here’s yer answer….NAW Iv no! [sic]”, he tweeted, while sharing Rodgers’ quotes about him.

Griffiths then went on to add that his mesage was directed towards the media reports and not Rodgers.

"The gaffer knows, it's you lot who I'm assuring! Muppets", he further tweeted while sharing another story.

Griffiths, who joined Celtic from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2014, is contracted with the Bhoys until 2021.

He has thus far amassed 169 appearances for Celtic, scoring 94 times and setting up 43 goals.
 