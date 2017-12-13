Luke Shaw Starts – Manchester United Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially released their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.



The Red Devils slipped to eleven points behind league leaders Manchester City at the weekend after losing at home against the Citizens and boss Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his men to bounce back.











Mourinho continues to be without Paul Pogba, who is suspended.



David de Gea takes his place in goal for Manchester United, while in defence Mourinho picks Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in the centre, with Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw full-backs. Nemanja Matic plays, while Juan Mata is also handed a start. Romelu Lukaku is up top.



The Manchester United boss has several options on the bench if needed, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford.



Manchester United Team vs Bournemouth



De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Young, Herrera, Ibrahimovic, Rashford

