Nothing Beats Atmosphere At Celtic Park – Steve McManaman Impressed

Former winger Steve McManaman has insisted that nothing beats the atmosphere at Celtic Park after visiting the stadiums of several other top European teams.



The Hoops fans are known to be vociferous, especially on European nights, thus making the atmosphere inside the stadium memorable.











McManaman, who played at Paradise in 1997 when Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw with Celtic in the UEFA Cup, also has experience of watching a game in the stadium last season; the Bhoys’ 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League.



And the 45-year-old, who watched the home matches of big European clubs such as Barcelona and Juventus too last year, however stated that he feels the atmosphere at Celtic Park is the best.





“I have very special memories”, he told Celtic TV, when asked about his memories of playing at Paradise.

“I played in that game and also played in a Masters Old Boys game when Kenny Dalglish brought us up.



“It’s always an incredible place to go.



“I was at the Celtic-Manchester City game last year and the atmosphere again was incredibly special.



“I love travelling around Europe, I love experiencing different atmospheres.



“I was in Sevilla the other day, I was in Barcelona and Juventus, and whatever big clubs around Europe are, I was there last year.



“But nothing beats the atmosphere at Celtic Park.



“When I played there “You Will Never Walk Alone” was played, that was a very special moment, the game ebbed and flowed.



“Thankfully I got the goal which got us level and effectively got us through because I think the game at Anfield finished 0-0; I didn’t play in that game.



“That 2-2 draw at Celtic Park got us through.”



Celtic, who finished third in their Champions League group, will face Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Round of 32 of the Europa League.



Brendan Rodgers’ team lost all of their Champions League group stage games at Paradise this season.

