06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/12/2017 - 18:37 GMT

Odsonne Edouard Plays – Celtic Team vs Hamilton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Hamilton
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Hamilton at Parkhead in a Scottish Premiership clash this evening.

The Bhoys head into the match sitting top of the Premiership standings and with a five-point advantage over second placed Rangers.




Boss Brendan Rodgers must continue to make do without winger Patrick Roberts, who has a hamstring injury.

Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal, while at the back he selects Nir Bitton and Dedryck Boyata as the central pairing. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham line up in midfield, while there are starts for James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair. Odsonne Edouard plays up top.

If the Celtic manager needs to make any changes during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.

 


Celtic Team vs Hamilton

Gordon; Ajer, Bitton, Boyata, McGregor; Brown; Ntcham, Armstrong; Forrest, Edouard, Sinclair

Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Griffiths, Dembele, Hayes, Lustig, Tierney
 