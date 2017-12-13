Season Is Still Young – Mauricio Pochettino Positive After Spurs Beat Brighton

Mauricio Pochettino has delighted at Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Brighton and noted it is still early days in the Premier League season.
Spurs had suffered a period of poor league form before thumping Stoke City at the weekend and they were keen to grab another three points against the Seagulls.
They had a slice of luck to open the scoring when a Serge Aurier cross-cum-shot looped over Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan in the 40th minute to make it 1-0 to Spurs.
Tottenham had to wait to make the win safe and made it 2-0 three minutes from full-time when Heung-Min Son scored.
The Korean forward got his head on the end of a free-kick from Christian Eriksen to put the game to bed and secure all three points for Spurs.
Pochettino's side are back in the top four on goal difference and the Argentine is delighted, noting that there is still much of the season to go.
Saluting the opening goal, Pochettino told his post match press conference: "That bit of luck helped a lot. When the opponents are so close and so deep, only to defend, it is not easy.
"I thought the team created a lot of chances before we scored. I am so happy and pleased with the effort.
"I am so positive. I am a positive person.
"I am so happy with the recent victories, three in a row. It’s still so young the season."
Totttenham now face a big test this coming weekend when they head north to the Etihad Stadium to take on Premier League leaders Manchester City.