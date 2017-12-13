Season Is Still Young – Mauricio Pochettino Positive After Spurs Beat Brighton

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has delighted at Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Brighton and noted it is still early days in the Premier League season.



Spurs had suffered a period of poor league form before thumping Stoke City at the weekend and they were keen to grab another three points against the Seagulls.











They had a slice of luck to open the scoring when a Serge Aurier cross-cum-shot looped over Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan in the 40th minute to make it 1-0 to Spurs.



Tottenham had to wait to make the win safe and made it 2-0 three minutes from full-time when Heung-Min Son scored.





The Korean forward got his head on the end of a free-kick from Christian Eriksen to put the game to bed and secure all three points for Spurs .