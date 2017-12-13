This Is What Victor Lindelof Is Doing Really Well – Former Manchester United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United winger Bojan Djordjic believes Victor Lindelof’s ball playing skills are finally emerging as he continues to grow in confidence.



After a difficult to start to his life at Manchester United, the Swedish defender has become a regular in the starting eleven over the last few weeks and has become a key player for Jose Mourinho in defence.











Djordjic believes Lindelof should remain a certain starter in the Manchester United eleven because of his ability to bring out the ball from the back and start attacks from defence.



The former Red Devil has pointed out that his compatriot has the ability to start quick attacks and with him growing into the Manchester United shirt, his ball playing skills are also coming to the fore.





The ex-Manchester United winger said on MUTV: “Victor for me should be a guaranteed starter because he’s good with the ball.

“When you are going to dominate the ball, as Bournemouth will probably fall back, you need a centre half who will bring the ball forward and can dink the balls into your number nine.



“Sometimes we saw on Sunday that there were hopeful long balls and Victor is really good fit with his feet. In the Swedish national team he brings the ball out, that’s what he did at Benfica.



“He is picking his confidence up and with his confidence growing, his feet are getting better as well.”



The 23-year-old defender has started the four of the five Premier League games and has turned in 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

