Wasn’t Well Received Or Respected In Scotland, Indicates Former Rangers Boss

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has insisted that he was not well received and respected during his coaching stint in Scotland.



The Portuguese, who was presented by Mexican outfit Cruz Azul as their new manager earlier this week, enjoyed a brief spell at Ibrox.











Caixinha joined Rangers in March to replace Mark Warburton, but the 47-year-old failed to make his mark in Scottish football.



After a poor start in the present campaign, Rangers decided to sack Caixinha, who won three trophies during a prior spell in Mexico with Santos Laguna.





And Caixinha, who is of the opinion that Cruz Azul will prove to be a bigger challenge than the Rangers job, explained that he was not respected and well received in Scotland.

“Yes, it is the biggest challenge”, he said in a press conference on Monday.



“If you put all the ingredients, it is bigger, the issue of Rangers also being a great club was a little different because when I arrived here [at Cruz Azul], unlike Rangers, I am well-received, here they respect me, here they know me and I know them, so I think that is a very important point.



“The issue of Rangers is a little different, because when you arrived at Rangers it’s a different thing, they respect me here, but yes, it’s my biggest challenge."



Caixinha, who often had run-ins with the Scottish media while he was at Rangers, stated that he will never lose his identity.



“If I am different in dealing with the media? Yes, but I will not lose my character or my identity”, he continued.



“What I can promise is that we want to think big, since we are a great club.



“The words stability and process are going to be a very important part in our internal vocabulary to achieve the objectives.”



Rangers are yet to appoint Caixinha’s successor, with Under-20s boss Graeme Murty in place as caretaker manager until the end of the year.

