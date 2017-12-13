Zlatan Ibrahimovic Isn’t Ready To Start Yet Believes Former Manchester United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United winger Bojan Djordjic feels Jose Mourinho cannot take the risk of starting Zlatan Ibrahimovic yet.



The Swedish striker returned to the squad last month after recovering from a severe knee injury, which he suffered towards the end of last season.











The veteran striker has made five appearances since returning to the team, but is yet to make a single start, with Mourinho trying to handle his return to football with caution.



And Djordjic is of the opinion that needs to continue as he does not feel the striker is ready to play a game in the starting line-up for Manchester United in the Premier League.





He believes Manchester United cannot afford to risk injuring Ibrahimovic again by rushing him back to the starting eleven.

Responding to the calls for Ibrahimovic to start again, Djordjic replied on MUTV: “I don’t think Zlatan is ready to start, it’s too soon.



“He first needed 15 minutes, then half-an-hour and then a half to get ready. To hit the ground running in the Premier League, even against Bournemouth at home won’t be easy.



“You need to be careful with him during this period so that he doesn’t get injured again.”



The Swede scored 28 goals last season for Manchester United, including the winner in the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

