Bundesliga Club’s General Manager Delivers Transfer Blow For Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen general manager Jonas Boldt has ruled out the possibility of selling Chelsea target Leon Bailey in the January transfer window.



The Jamaican winger was on the radar of Premier League clubs when he left Genk for Leverkusen in January this year and has been a key player for the Bundesliga club since then.











His performances have attracted the attention of Chelsea and the Blues are believed to be keen to take him to England during the winter transfer window to improve Antonio Conte’s squad.



There are also suggestions that the west London club have already tabled a bid for the player, but Boldt has made it clear that Bailey won’t be leaving the BayArena any time soon, ruling out the possibility of a transfer in January.





“There is no question of a transfer”, the Bayer Leverkusen general manager was quoted as saying by Nieuwsblad.

Bailey is a top target for Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions are prepared to put pressure on Leverkusen in January to get their man.



The Jamaican winger, who has scored four goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, has a contract until 2022 with the club.

