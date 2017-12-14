XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/12/2017 - 14:08 GMT

Bundesliga Club’s General Manager Delivers Transfer Blow For Chelsea

 




Bayer Leverkusen general manager Jonas Boldt has ruled out the possibility of selling Chelsea target Leon Bailey in the January transfer window.

The Jamaican winger was on the radar of Premier League clubs when he left Genk for Leverkusen in January this year and has been a key player for the Bundesliga club since then.




His performances have attracted the attention of Chelsea and the Blues are believed to be keen to take him to England during the winter transfer window to improve Antonio Conte’s squad.

There are also suggestions that the west London club have already tabled a bid for the player, but Boldt has made it clear that Bailey won’t be leaving the BayArena any time soon, ruling out the possibility of a transfer in January.
 


“There is no question of a transfer”, the Bayer Leverkusen general manager was quoted as saying by Nieuwsblad.  

Bailey is a top target for Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions are prepared to put pressure on Leverkusen in January to get their man.

The Jamaican winger, who has scored four goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, has a contract until 2022 with the club.
 