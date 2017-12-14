Don’t Think That’s His Position – Scotland Legend Indicates Rangers Star Better Suited To Different Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland defender Willie Miller has indicated he believes Rangers full-back James Tavernier is being played out of position because he is better suited to a wing-back role.



The Englishman has been playing as a right-back throughout his time at Ibrox, but is known for his ability to bomb forward and provide quality attacking service from the wings in terms of goals and assists.











He has already netted three goals and provided five assists in the Scottish Premiership this season – but Miller does not think Tavernier's talents lend themselves to the defensive duties of a full-back.



The former defender pointed out that Tavernier does not have the skills on the ball and his defensive abilities are not good enough to play as part of a back four.





However, his ability to cross from the flanks and contribute to attacks make him an asset as a wing-back for any team.

Miller said after Rangers beat Hibernian 2-1, on BBC Radio Scotland: “His use of the ball was abysmal throughout the game defensively, deary me.



“But attacking, as soon as he gets forward and wants to whip these balls in, fabulous.



“I don't think he's a full-back.



"He's a wing-back.”



Joining Rangers from Wigan in 2015, Tavernier has scored 21 goals and provided 36 assists in 116 appearances for the club.

