Expected Something Super Beautiful At West Ham But I Was Given No Chance – Sofiane Feghouli

Sofiane Feghouli insists he was never given a chance at West Ham United and revealed he could have left the Premier League club in the January transfer window.
The winger joined the Hammers from Valencia in the summer of 2016, but had a slice of bad luck almost at once when a hamstring injury saw him miss the start of the season.
Feghouli struggled for playing time when he returned, although he did have a regular run of games throughout January and February, where he got amongst the goals and assists.
At the end of the campaign he opted to leave for Turkey and Galatasaray and feels he departed West Ham having not been given a proper opportunity to make his mark.
"I arrived at a club where I was not really given a chance", he told French outlet Foot Mercato, when asked about his experience at West Ham.
"I was injured before the first day and I was out for a month and a half.
"When I came back, I did not play until the winter transfer window.
"I was not given a chance, despite my return and the fact that I made a few starts.
"It did not go well", Feghouli stressed.
"I almost left the club in the winter transfer window.
"I had opportunities and I wanted to bounce back somewhere else as I was not given a chance.
"The club did not want to let me go.
"In the end, I didn't play a lot."
And the winger insists that he expected something very different when he agreed to move to the Premier League to play for West Ham, but ended up with a spell he will easily forget.
"So it is a bit of a mixed feeling [I have] because my statistics were not too bad for the little I played.
"But in terms of playing time, the feeling, it was not at all what I expected, especially in terms of the games played and the chance that was given to me by the coach.
"It's a bit like I was expecting to live something super beautiful by joining the Premier League, West Ham, their stadium etc.
"But in the end, it is not at all an adventure that I will remember in my career.
"It did not go as I wanted.
"I could not show what I knew how to do."
Feghouli is now enjoying regular game time in Turkey with Galatasaray and has already scored three goals in just nine Super Lig games for the Istanbul giants.