Expected Something Super Beautiful At West Ham But I Was Given No Chance – Sofiane Feghouli

Sofiane Feghouli insists he was never given a chance at West Ham United and revealed he could have left the Premier League club in the January transfer window.



The winger joined the Hammers from Valencia in the summer of 2016, but had a slice of bad luck almost at once when a hamstring injury saw him miss the start of the season.











Feghouli struggled for playing time when he returned, although he did have a regular run of games throughout January and February, where he got amongst the goals and assists.



At the end of the campaign he opted to leave for Turkey and Galatasaray and feels he departed West Ham having not been given a proper opportunity to make his mark.





"I arrived at a club where I was not really given a chance", he told French outlet Foot Mercato, when asked about his experience at West Ham.