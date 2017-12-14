Inter Could Consider Swoop For Everton Midfielder In Certain Circumstances

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are prepared to consider signing Everton outcast Davy Klaassen in the January transfer window, if he is available on loan.



Everton signed the Dutch midfielder from Ajax last summer, but he has failed to settle down in England and since Ronald Koeman’s departure he has struggled to be in the matchday squads.











Klaassen has not been part of a Premier League squad for Everton since October and new manager Sam Allardyce has also shown little enthusiasm for the Dutchman so far.



Given his situation, Klaassen could be made available in the market in the January window and it seems the midfielder could have takers in Italy this winter.





Inter, who have been keeping tabs on him since his days at Ajax, are expected to reinforce their squad in the winter window and Klaassen is one of the players they are tracking.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri are only interested in signing him if he is available on a loan deal with an option to buy him from Everton.



Inter are unlikely to agree to an outright transfer for a player who has not been playing regular football this season, but could consider signing him on loan.



However, the Nerazzurri have several other options to work through before Klaassen, meaning if they can land their preferred targets no approach to Everton may even be made.

