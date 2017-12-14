It’s Not Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United Yet – John Terry

Follow @insidefutbol





John Terry believes Jose Mourinho still needs a few more players to build a Manchester United team that has their manager’s identity.



The defeat to Manchester City on Sunday left Manchester United eleven points behind their Mancunian rivals and many believe the title race is all but over in December.











Mourinho’s men got back to winning ways with a hard fought home victory over Bournemouth on Wednedsay night, but Terry believes the Manchester United manager is still not satisfied with the squad he has.



The former Chelsea defender, who worked under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, feels the Portuguese still needs a few more players in the next couple of transfer windows to build the team he wants.





However, Terry is certain that given time Mourinho will get the job done at Manchester United.

The Aston Villa defender said on Matchday Live: “Individually he will be looking at three or four more players in certain areas.



“He needs his real team of what identifies him as a manager, I don’t think he has really got that at the moment.



“We see different players coming in at different times at the moment but given time, he will get it right.”



Mourinho is believed to be eyeing signings in the January transfer window, but Manchester United are expected to do the bulk of their work next summer.

