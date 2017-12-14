Jose Mourinho Won’t Stop Pushing – John Terry’s Warning For Manchester United Players

Follow @insidefutbol





John Terry has insisted that Jose Mourinho won’t stop pushing his Manchester United players to the maximum this season despite the Red Devils being far behind in the title race.



Manchester United got back to winning ways on Wednesday night following a hard fought victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford, but they remained eleven points behind league leaders Manchester City.











Many believe their defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side ended the title race in December, but Mourinho indicated he has not given up on chasing down Manchester City yet this season.



And Terry warned the Manchester United players that they will be out of the squad if they lose interest in the Premier League this season as he is sure Mourinho will not relent in any way.





He is certain that his former manager will not allow his Manchester United players to take their eye off the ball in the title race.

Terry said on Matchday Live: “They will be interested, if they are not they won’t be in the squad.



“He will demanding from those players, day-in-day-out and pushing them to take Manchester City, Chelsea right to the wire.



“He will be pushing them.”



Manchester United will be bidding to make the semi-finals of the EFL Cup next week when they take on Bristol City.



They are also in the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will be taking on Sevilla in a two-legged affair in February and March.

