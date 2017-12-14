Jurgen Klopp Could Have Tried This Against West Brom – Ex-Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson feels Jurgen Klopp could have thrown a centre-back up front late on to cause havoc in West Bromwich Albion’s box on Wednesday evening.



The Reds were the dominant team against the Baggies at Anfield, and despite enjoying the majority of the possession and having nine shots on goal, the Merseyside giants failed to find the back of the net.











Liverpool had a goal disallowed late on as the referee adjudged Dominic Solanke to have handled the ball before bundling it over the line.



But Thompson thinks Liverpool could have done better if Klopp deployed either of Dejan Lovren or Ragnar Klavan up front to knock down balls and cause problems for the West Brom defenders.





“Remember when you'd throw your centre-back up front for the last 10 minutes of a game to cause murder in the opposition box and get the knock downs?” he tweeted.

“Just a thought.”



Thompson went on to add that although Liverpool’s supremacy was evident from West Brom being in their own half most of the time, he thinks the Reds need to alter their paying style to break down stubborn defences.



“You know how good Liverpool are when teams can't get out of their own half for almost 80-90 per cent of the game, but an alternate solution needs finding quickly”, he continued.



Liverpool have now dropped four points from their last two games, having also drawn with Everton on Sunday.

