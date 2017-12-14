XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/12/2017 - 14:50 GMT

Leeds United Keep Option of Ending Loanee’s Stint Early On Table

 




Leeds United are yet to take any decision on recalling Ouasim Bouy from his loan at Cultural Leonesa, but the club are not happy with the game time he has received thus far and ending his stint in Spain is an option.

The Yorkshire giants signed the 24-year-old midfielder from Juventus on a free transfer last summer and he was loaned out to the Spanish second tier side for the season.




However, Bouy has played a grand total of 148 minutes of football across four appearances in all competitions and has struggled to carve out a niche for himself in the Leonesa squad.

The Whites are dissatisfied with his lack of football in Spain, but according to BBC Radio Leeds, they are yet to recall him from his loan move to the Spanish second tier outfit, though it is an option.
 


The Yorkshire giants are mulling their options ahead of the January transfer window and could eventually take the decision to end the midfielder’s loan stint prematurely.  

The Whites are also expected to consider loaning him out a different club in January if they eventually take the decision to recall Bouy from Leonesa in the coming weeks.

The midfielder, a product of the famed Ajax academy, made just one senior appearance for Juventus during his five-year stay at the club.

He signed a contract until 2021 with Leeds last summer.
 