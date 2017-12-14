Leeds United Keep Option of Ending Loanee’s Stint Early On Table

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are yet to take any decision on recalling Ouasim Bouy from his loan at Cultural Leonesa, but the club are not happy with the game time he has received thus far and ending his stint in Spain is an option.



The Yorkshire giants signed the 24-year-old midfielder from Juventus on a free transfer last summer and he was loaned out to the Spanish second tier side for the season.











However, Bouy has played a grand total of 148 minutes of football across four appearances in all competitions and has struggled to carve out a niche for himself in the Leonesa squad.



The Whites are dissatisfied with his lack of football in Spain, but according to BBC Radio Leeds, they are yet to recall him from his loan move to the Spanish second tier outfit, though it is an option.





The Yorkshire giants are mulling their options ahead of the January transfer window and could eventually take the decision to end the midfielder’s loan stint prematurely.

The Whites are also expected to consider loaning him out a different club in January if they eventually take the decision to recall Bouy from Leonesa in the coming weeks.



The midfielder, a product of the famed Ajax academy, made just one senior appearance for Juventus during his five-year stay at the club.



He signed a contract until 2021 with Leeds last summer.

