Rangers Legend “Would Love To See” Celtic Target At Gers

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson admits that it is a source of disappointment for him to see the Gers not fighting with Celtic for the signature of Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.



The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Easter Road after making impressive progress, and Brendan Rodgers' team have been linked with wanting to snap him up.











From what he has seen of the youngster, former Gers midfielder Ferguson believes that Rangers should be fighting for McGinn and he is disappointed they are not.



“I’m just disappointed that Rangers are not even showing an interest”, Ferguson said on the Peter and Roughie show.





“I’d love to see him at Rangers. I’ve always liked him but especially the last three or four months I think he’s come on leaps and bounds.

“I’ve watched his range of passing – that’s something he wasn’t great at.



"Obviously he’s worked at that on the training ground."



While predicting the future of the youngster, Ferguson said that McGinn has the potential to reach the top, but the 39-year-old would personally wish to see him stay in Scotland, whether it is at Celtic or at Rangers.



“I would like to stay him stay up here in Scotland.



"Obviously Celtic have got the money – I don’t know if Rangers have that kind of money to go and sign him.



"I don’t think he’ll be at Hibs in the summer.”



McGinn, who joined Hibernian in 2015 has a contract with the club that runs until June 2019.

