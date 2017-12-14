XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/12/2017 - 21:54 GMT

Stop Scoring Goals – French Club’s President Wary of Sunderland Raising Asking Price

 




Rennes president Olivier Letang has joked that Wahbi Khazri needs to stop scoring goals, or risk Sunderland driving up his asking price.

The attacking midfielder is on a season-long loan at Rennes from Sunderland and the French side are already keen to keep him on a permanent basis.




But Letang is aware that will be difficult given there is no purchase option in the loan agreement; Khazri is also paid an English standard salary, another issue for the Ligue 1 club.

And the president joked the man who has scored six goals in ten appearances so far needs to stop putting the ball in the back of the net.
 


"There is a loan with no option to buy", Letang was quoted as saying by French outlet Buzzsport.

"Since he is under contract with an English club, I will say this in the tone of a joke: he must stop scoring goals!

"The more he scores, the more we will have problems – but really, it's a joke."

Khazri has helped Rennes to sit in a lofty sixth spot in Ligue 1 so far this season, just two points off a Europa League place.

He scored in his side's Coupe de la Ligue win over heavyweights Marseille in midweek; a 2-2 draw meant a penalty shootout, which Rennes then won 4-3.
 