Stop Scoring Goals – French Club’s President Wary of Sunderland Raising Asking Price

Rennes president Olivier Letang has joked that Wahbi Khazri needs to stop scoring goals, or risk Sunderland driving up his asking price.
The attacking midfielder is on a season-long loan at Rennes from Sunderland and the French side are already keen to keep him on a permanent basis.
But Letang is aware that will be difficult given there is no purchase option in the loan agreement; Khazri is also paid an English standard salary, another issue for the Ligue 1 club.
And the president joked the man who has scored six goals in ten appearances so far needs to stop putting the ball in the back of the net.
"There is a loan with no option to buy", Letang was quoted as saying by French outlet Buzzsport.
"Since he is under contract with an English club, I will say this in the tone of a joke: he must stop scoring goals!
"The more he scores, the more we will have problems – but really, it's a joke."
Khazri has helped Rennes to sit in a lofty sixth spot in Ligue 1 so far this season, just two points off a Europa League place.
He scored in his side's Coupe de la Ligue win over heavyweights Marseille in midweek; a 2-2 draw meant a penalty shootout, which Rennes then won 4-3.