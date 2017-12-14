Stop Scoring Goals – French Club’s President Wary of Sunderland Raising Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes president Olivier Letang has joked that Wahbi Khazri needs to stop scoring goals, or risk Sunderland driving up his asking price.



The attacking midfielder is on a season-long loan at Rennes from Sunderland and the French side are already keen to keep him on a permanent basis.











But Letang is aware that will be difficult given there is no purchase option in the loan agreement; Khazri is also paid an English standard salary, another issue for the Ligue 1 club.



And the president joked the man who has scored six goals in ten appearances so far needs to stop putting the ball in the back of the net.





"There is a loan with no option to buy", Letang was quoted as saying by French outlet Buzzsport .