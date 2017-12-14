XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/12/2017 - 20:24 GMT

This Manchester United Player Rolls Around Like He’s Been Shot – Former Wales International

 




Former Wales international Danny Gabbidon has accused Ander Herrera of play acting after the Manchester United midfielder complained that he should have got a penalty against Manchester City on Sunday.

The midfielder went down inside the penalty box on Sunday when Nicolas Otamendi appeared to have tripped him, but he was booked by referee Michael Oliver for diving.




The Spaniard insisted after the game that he was shocked to not get a penalty and receive a yellow card, especially as the referee did not feel the need to do the same with Gabriel Jesus after he appeared to have dived earlier in the game.

Gabbidon feels Herrera should be more concerned about the fact that he has turned into a defensive midfielder from being a creative force and always finds a reason to go down or feign injury to gain an advantage.
 


The former defender took to Twitter and wrote: “I’m amazed he’s allowed Mourinho to turn him from a Ball Playing Midfielder into a Defensive Midfielder/Man Marker who rolls around like he’s been shot!  

“The rolling round might be a Spanish thing so I’ll let Mourinho off that!”

Herrera has already received four yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could receive a one-match suspension if he is booked once more before the end of the year.
 