06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/12/2017 - 19:10 GMT

Tottenham Summer Signing Happy With Progress

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has revealed that the Premier League has so far been a big experience for him and he is adapting well.

The 24-year-old marked his seventh league appearance for the Lilywhites with a maiden goal as his team beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 to find their way back in the top four of the league table on Wednesday evening.




While it was an achievement to be proud of, as the player himself insists, he is more happy about the victory for the team which meant a precious three points.

“I'm happy for the team, to score my first goal for Tottenham and for the victory. It's very important for the team", the summer signing told his club's official website.
 


On the transition from French league and how well he has coped with it, Aurier said that it has been difficult but he is continuing to adapt and now he is happy.  

“I’m good. It’s my first season here, the game is not the same [as in France].

"It’s very difficult but for me it’s good, it’s a big experience for me and for the team I’m happy.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain man has also featured in five Champions League matches for his team, setting up two goals.
 