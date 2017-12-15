Always The Frustation – Mauricio Pochettino Understands Tottenham Star’s Feelings

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that Dele Alli's frustration is normal, but it is also important that the coaching staff take care of everyone to give them proper time to rest and recover.



Alli was substituted in the matches against Watford and Stoke City earlier in the month and came in only as a late second-half substitute against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.











And now Pochettino insists that those substitutions were meant for the player's own good and not with anything else in mind.



According to the Argentine tactician, all the players are eager to play in every match, which is not always possible, keeping in mind the fact that only eleven players can be fielded.





Moreover, the players' personal safety is also to be taken into consideration because excessive action can cause injury, Pochettino stresses.

"Always it’s important when the player does not feel so good and not 100 per cent, as he was ill for the game against Stoke.



"To give him some rest is always important and he’s training well and he’s ready", Pochettino said at a press conference.



Alli has not added to the scoresheet in his last seven league matches which Pochettino insists is frustrating, but it is to be understood that it is all part of the game.



"The players are always frustrated when they don’t play as you know. It’s not easy with him. He’s happy, but always the frustration, the last game 5-1 and he didn’t score.



"Always a player wants to score.



"They struggle to understand sometimes when the coaching staff and manager try to care about everyone.



"That is football. We need to understand the players always want to play."

