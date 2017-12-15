Besiktas Swap Deal For Christian Benteke Mooted

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas are interested in signing Christian Benteke in the January transfer window and could mull letting Cenc Tosun join Crystal Palace as part of a swap deal.



Tosun has been in good form this season for Besiktas and has scored 12 goals in all competitions, leading to interest from clubs across Europe ahead of the January window.











Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for the player and it has been claimed that Besiktas recently rejected a lucrative offer from the Eagles for Tosun.



However, the Turkey international could still make his way to London in January as according to Turkish daily Sabah he could yet become a part of a swap deal that would see Benteke move to Besiktas.





The Turkish giants are interested in securing the signature of Benteke in the winter window and his availability to play in the Champions League is also a key factor in their interest.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson is losing patience with the Belgian striker, who is yet to score a league goal this season, and condemned him last weekend for unilaterally taking a decision to be on penalty duties and missing against Bournemouth in stoppage time.



The Eagles could look to ship off Benteke in January and a potential swap deal to sign Tosun is expected to arouse their interest if Besiktas make such an offer.



Tosun has scored 62 goals in 139 appearances since joining Besiktas in 2014.

