Chinese Outfit Eye Spoiling Arsenal’s Rekindled Interest In Midfielder

Arsenal face serious opposition from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian after rekindling their interest in Sporting Lisbon schemer William Carvalho.



Portugal international William came close to leaving Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window earlier this year, but Premier League side West Ham United could not agree a fee for his services.











Interest in William has not died and it is claimed Arsenal, long time suitors, are back on his tail and would like to take him to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.



But Arsenal face serious opposition for William in the shape of Tianjin Quanjian.





According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the Chinese Super League outfit are ready to slap in a €40m bid.